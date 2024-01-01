20 Omani rials to Belarusian rubles

Convert OMR to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 omr
169.89 byn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Br8.495 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
OMR to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.50588.5058
Low8.49268.4186
Average8.49508.4938
Change0.02%-0.00%
1 OMR to BYN stats

The performance of OMR to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5058 and a 30 day low of 8.4926. This means the 30 day average was 8.4950. The change for OMR to BYN was 0.02.

The performance of OMR to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.5058 and a 90 day low of 8.4186. This means the 90 day average was 8.4938. The change for OMR to BYN was -0.00.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belarusian Ruble
1 OMR8.49462 BYN
5 OMR42.47310 BYN
10 OMR84.94620 BYN
20 OMR169.89240 BYN
50 OMR424.73100 BYN
100 OMR849.46200 BYN
250 OMR2,123.65500 BYN
500 OMR4,247.31000 BYN
1000 OMR8,494.62000 BYN
2000 OMR16,989.24000 BYN
5000 OMR42,473.10000 BYN
10000 OMR84,946.20000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 BYN0.11772 OMR
5 BYN0.58861 OMR
10 BYN1.17722 OMR
20 BYN2.35444 OMR
50 BYN5.88610 OMR
100 BYN11.77220 OMR
250 BYN29.43050 OMR
500 BYN58.86100 OMR
1000 BYN117.72200 OMR
2000 BYN235.44400 OMR
5000 BYN588.61000 OMR
10000 BYN1,177.22000 OMR