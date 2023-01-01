500 Belarusian rubles to Omani rials

Convert BYN to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 byn
58.423 omr

1.00000 BYN = 0.11685 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belarusian rubles to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 BYN0.11685 OMR
5 BYN0.58423 OMR
10 BYN1.16846 OMR
20 BYN2.33692 OMR
50 BYN5.84230 OMR
100 BYN11.68460 OMR
250 BYN29.21150 OMR
500 BYN58.42300 OMR
1000 BYN116.84600 OMR
2000 BYN233.69200 OMR
5000 BYN584.23000 OMR
10000 BYN1168.46000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Belarusian Ruble
1 OMR8.55829 BYN
5 OMR42.79145 BYN
10 OMR85.58290 BYN
20 OMR171.16580 BYN
50 OMR427.91450 BYN
100 OMR855.82900 BYN
250 OMR2139.57250 BYN
500 OMR4279.14500 BYN
1000 OMR8558.29000 BYN
2000 OMR17116.58000 BYN
5000 OMR42791.45000 BYN
10000 OMR85582.90000 BYN