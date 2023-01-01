Belarusian rubles to Fijian dollars today

Convert BYN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
691.28 fjd

1.00000 BYN = 0.69128 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.37621.34751.545481.671960.92130.80489418.377
1 CAD0.72663910.9791451.1231.214910.6694660.58486713.3534
1 SGD0.7421151.021311.146921.240790.6837250.59732413.6378
1 AUD0.647050.890470.871911.081840.596140.52080711.8908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Fijian Dollar
1 BYN0.69128 FJD
5 BYN3.45639 FJD
10 BYN6.91277 FJD
20 BYN13.82554 FJD
50 BYN34.56385 FJD
100 BYN69.12770 FJD
250 BYN172.81925 FJD
500 BYN345.63850 FJD
1000 BYN691.27700 FJD
2000 BYN1382.55400 FJD
5000 BYN3456.38500 FJD
10000 BYN6912.77000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 FJD1.44660 BYN
5 FJD7.23300 BYN
10 FJD14.46600 BYN
20 FJD28.93200 BYN
50 FJD72.33000 BYN
100 FJD144.66000 BYN
250 FJD361.65000 BYN
500 FJD723.30000 BYN
1000 FJD1446.60000 BYN
2000 FJD2893.20000 BYN
5000 FJD7233.00000 BYN
10000 FJD14466.00000 BYN