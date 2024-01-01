Belarusian rubles to Fijian dollars today

Convert BYN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
694.87 fjd

Br1.000 BYN = FJ$0.6949 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69890.6989
Low0.68380.6838
Average0.69100.6907
Change0.72%0.28%
1 BYN to FJD stats

The performance of BYN to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6989 and a 30 day low of 0.6838. This means the 30 day average was 0.6910. The change for BYN to FJD was 0.72.

The performance of BYN to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6989 and a 90 day low of 0.6838. This means the 90 day average was 0.6907. The change for BYN to FJD was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Fijian Dollar
1 BYN0.69487 FJD
5 BYN3.47435 FJD
10 BYN6.94870 FJD
20 BYN13.89740 FJD
50 BYN34.74350 FJD
100 BYN69.48700 FJD
250 BYN173.71750 FJD
500 BYN347.43500 FJD
1000 BYN694.87000 FJD
2000 BYN1,389.74000 FJD
5000 BYN3,474.35000 FJD
10000 BYN6,948.70000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 FJD1.43912 BYN
5 FJD7.19560 BYN
10 FJD14.39120 BYN
20 FJD28.78240 BYN
50 FJD71.95600 BYN
100 FJD143.91200 BYN
250 FJD359.78000 BYN
500 FJD719.56000 BYN
1000 FJD1,439.12000 BYN
2000 FJD2,878.24000 BYN
5000 FJD7,195.60000 BYN
10000 FJD14,391.20000 BYN