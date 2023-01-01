Belarusian rubles to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BYN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
546.98 bgn

1.00000 BYN = 0.54698 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.54698 BGN
5 BYN2.73488 BGN
10 BYN5.46976 BGN
20 BYN10.93952 BGN
50 BYN27.34880 BGN
100 BYN54.69760 BGN
250 BYN136.74400 BGN
500 BYN273.48800 BGN
1000 BYN546.97600 BGN
2000 BYN1093.95200 BGN
5000 BYN2734.88000 BGN
10000 BYN5469.76000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.82823 BYN
5 BGN9.14115 BYN
10 BGN18.28230 BYN
20 BGN36.56460 BYN
50 BGN91.41150 BYN
100 BGN182.82300 BYN
250 BGN457.05750 BYN
500 BGN914.11500 BYN
1000 BGN1828.23000 BYN
2000 BGN3656.46000 BYN
5000 BGN9141.15000 BYN
10000 BGN18282.30000 BYN