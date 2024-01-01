Belarusian rubles to Bulgarian levs today

Convert BYN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
548.06 bgn

Br1.000 BYN = лв0.5481 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55440.5599
Low0.54690.5469
Average0.55060.5532
Change-0.95%-1.34%
View full history

1 BYN to BGN stats

The performance of BYN to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5544 and a 30 day low of 0.5469. This means the 30 day average was 0.5506. The change for BYN to BGN was -0.95.

The performance of BYN to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5599 and a 90 day low of 0.5469. This means the 90 day average was 0.5532. The change for BYN to BGN was -1.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.54806 BGN
5 BYN2.74029 BGN
10 BYN5.48059 BGN
20 BYN10.96118 BGN
50 BYN27.40295 BGN
100 BYN54.80590 BGN
250 BYN137.01475 BGN
500 BYN274.02950 BGN
1000 BYN548.05900 BGN
2000 BYN1,096.11800 BGN
5000 BYN2,740.29500 BGN
10000 BYN5,480.59000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.82462 BYN
5 BGN9.12310 BYN
10 BGN18.24620 BYN
20 BGN36.49240 BYN
50 BGN91.23100 BYN
100 BGN182.46200 BYN
250 BGN456.15500 BYN
500 BGN912.31000 BYN
1000 BGN1,824.62000 BYN
2000 BGN3,649.24000 BYN
5000 BGN9,123.10000 BYN
10000 BGN18,246.20000 BYN