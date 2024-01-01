5 Belarusian rubles to Bulgarian levs

Convert BYN to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 byn
2.77 bgn

1.00000 BYN = 0.55499 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bulgarian Lev
1 BYN0.55499 BGN
5 BYN2.77494 BGN
10 BYN5.54989 BGN
20 BYN11.09978 BGN
50 BYN27.74945 BGN
100 BYN55.49890 BGN
250 BYN138.74725 BGN
500 BYN277.49450 BGN
1000 BYN554.98900 BGN
2000 BYN1109.97800 BGN
5000 BYN2774.94500 BGN
10000 BYN5549.89000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Belarusian Ruble
1 BGN1.80184 BYN
5 BGN9.00920 BYN
10 BGN18.01840 BYN
20 BGN36.03680 BYN
50 BGN90.09200 BYN
100 BGN180.18400 BYN
250 BGN450.46000 BYN
500 BGN900.92000 BYN
1000 BGN1801.84000 BYN
2000 BGN3603.68000 BYN
5000 BGN9009.20000 BYN
10000 BGN18018.40000 BYN