Belarusian rubles to Argentine pesos today

Convert BYN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
107306 ars

1.00000 BYN = 107.30600 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.376051.34731.5451.67140.921150.80466718.374
1 CAD0.72671810.9791071.122781.214640.6694160.58476613.3527
1 SGD0.7422251.0213411.146741.240560.68370.59724413.6376
1 AUD0.647250.8906480.8720411.081820.5962140.52082111.8926

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 BYN107.30600 ARS
5 BYN536.53000 ARS
10 BYN1073.06000 ARS
20 BYN2146.12000 ARS
50 BYN5365.30000 ARS
100 BYN10730.60000 ARS
250 BYN26826.50000 ARS
500 BYN53653.00000 ARS
1000 BYN107306.00000 ARS
2000 BYN214612.00000 ARS
5000 BYN536530.00000 ARS
10000 BYN1073060.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 ARS0.00932 BYN
5 ARS0.04660 BYN
10 ARS0.09319 BYN
20 ARS0.18638 BYN
50 ARS0.46596 BYN
100 ARS0.93191 BYN
250 ARS2.32978 BYN
500 ARS4.65956 BYN
1000 ARS9.31913 BYN
2000 ARS18.63826 BYN
5000 ARS46.59565 BYN
10000 ARS93.19130 BYN