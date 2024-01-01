10 thousand Argentine pesos to Belarusian rubles

Convert ARS to BYN at the real exchange rate

10,000 ars
34.38 byn

$1.000 ARS = Br0.003438 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
ARS to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BYN
1 ARS to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00350.0036
Low0.00340.0034
Average0.00350.0035
Change-1.89%-5.69%
1 ARS to BYN stats

The performance of ARS to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0035 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0035. The change for ARS to BYN was -1.89.

The performance of ARS to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0036 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for ARS to BYN was -5.69.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 ARS0.00344 BYN
5 ARS0.01719 BYN
10 ARS0.03438 BYN
20 ARS0.06877 BYN
50 ARS0.17191 BYN
100 ARS0.34383 BYN
250 ARS0.85957 BYN
500 ARS1.71914 BYN
1000 ARS3.43827 BYN
2000 ARS6.87654 BYN
5000 ARS17.19135 BYN
10000 ARS34.38270 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 BYN290.84400 ARS
5 BYN1,454.22000 ARS
10 BYN2,908.44000 ARS
20 BYN5,816.88000 ARS
50 BYN14,542.20000 ARS
100 BYN29,084.40000 ARS
250 BYN72,711.00000 ARS
500 BYN145,422.00000 ARS
1000 BYN290,844.00000 ARS
2000 BYN581,688.00000 ARS
5000 BYN1,454,220.00000 ARS
10000 BYN2,908,440.00000 ARS