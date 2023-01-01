2000 Belarusian rubles to Argentine pesos

Convert BYN to ARS at the real exchange rate

2,000 byn
220,886 ars

1.00000 BYN = 110.44300 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.35841.342151.520451.633720.92910.79690819.0007
1 CAD0.7361610.9880371.119291.202680.6839730.58665213.9876
1 SGD0.7450731.0121111.132851.217240.6922540.59375514.1569
1 AUD0.65770.893420.88273211.07450.6110750.52412612.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 BYN110.44300 ARS
5 BYN552.21500 ARS
10 BYN1104.43000 ARS
20 BYN2208.86000 ARS
50 BYN5522.15000 ARS
100 BYN11044.30000 ARS
250 BYN27610.75000 ARS
500 BYN55221.50000 ARS
1000 BYN110443.00000 ARS
2000 BYN220886.00000 ARS
5000 BYN552215.00000 ARS
10000 BYN1104430.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 ARS0.00905 BYN
5 ARS0.04527 BYN
10 ARS0.09054 BYN
20 ARS0.18109 BYN
50 ARS0.45272 BYN
100 ARS0.90544 BYN
250 ARS2.26360 BYN
500 ARS4.52721 BYN
1000 ARS9.05441 BYN
2000 ARS18.10882 BYN
5000 ARS45.27205 BYN
10000 ARS90.54410 BYN