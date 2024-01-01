Belarusian rubles to Argentine pesos today

Convert BYN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
285,377 ars

Br1.000 BYN = $285.4 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High285.3770285.3770
Low279.4500268.6140
Average282.4462276.9885
Change2.12%6.24%
1 BYN to ARS stats

The performance of BYN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 285.3770 and a 30 day low of 279.4500. This means the 30 day average was 282.4462. The change for BYN to ARS was 2.12.

The performance of BYN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 285.3770 and a 90 day low of 268.6140. This means the 90 day average was 276.9885. The change for BYN to ARS was 6.24.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Argentine Peso
1 BYN285.37700 ARS
5 BYN1,426.88500 ARS
10 BYN2,853.77000 ARS
20 BYN5,707.54000 ARS
50 BYN14,268.85000 ARS
100 BYN28,537.70000 ARS
250 BYN71,344.25000 ARS
500 BYN142,688.50000 ARS
1000 BYN285,377.00000 ARS
2000 BYN570,754.00000 ARS
5000 BYN1,426,885.00000 ARS
10000 BYN2,853,770.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 ARS0.00350 BYN
5 ARS0.01752 BYN
10 ARS0.03504 BYN
20 ARS0.07008 BYN
50 ARS0.17521 BYN
100 ARS0.35041 BYN
250 ARS0.87603 BYN
500 ARS1.75207 BYN
1000 ARS3.50413 BYN
2000 ARS7.00826 BYN
5000 ARS17.52065 BYN
10000 ARS35.04130 BYN