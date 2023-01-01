Belarusian rubles to Romanian leus today

Convert BYN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,389.68 ron

1.00000 BYN = 1.38968 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.37591.34711.5451.670980.92090.80479718.3706
1 CAD0.72679710.9790681.12291.214470.6693040.58492413.3517
1 SGD0.7423351.0213811.146911.240430.6836130.59742913.6371
1 AUD0.647250.8905510.8719111.081540.5960490.52090511.8904

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Romanian Leu
1 BYN1.38968 RON
5 BYN6.94840 RON
10 BYN13.89680 RON
20 BYN27.79360 RON
50 BYN69.48400 RON
100 BYN138.96800 RON
250 BYN347.42000 RON
500 BYN694.84000 RON
1000 BYN1389.68000 RON
2000 BYN2779.36000 RON
5000 BYN6948.40000 RON
10000 BYN13896.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belarusian Ruble
1 RON0.71959 BYN
5 RON3.59795 BYN
10 RON7.19591 BYN
20 RON14.39182 BYN
50 RON35.97955 BYN
100 RON71.95910 BYN
250 RON179.89775 BYN
500 RON359.79550 BYN
1000 RON719.59100 BYN
2000 RON1439.18200 BYN
5000 RON3597.95500 BYN
10000 RON7195.91000 BYN