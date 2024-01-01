Belarusian rubles to Romanian leus today

Convert BYN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,404.64 ron

1.000 BYN = 1.405 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3591.3441.5341.6580.9220.78818.896
1 CAD0.73610.9891.1291.220.6790.5813.901
1 SGD0.7441.01111.1411.2330.6860.58614.056
1 AUD0.6520.8860.87611.0810.6010.51412.317

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Romanian Leu
1 BYN1.40464 RON
5 BYN7.02320 RON
10 BYN14.04640 RON
20 BYN28.09280 RON
50 BYN70.23200 RON
100 BYN140.46400 RON
250 BYN351.16000 RON
500 BYN702.32000 RON
1000 BYN1,404.64000 RON
2000 BYN2,809.28000 RON
5000 BYN7,023.20000 RON
10000 BYN14,046.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belarusian Ruble
1 RON0.71193 BYN
5 RON3.55964 BYN
10 RON7.11928 BYN
20 RON14.23856 BYN
50 RON35.59640 BYN
100 RON71.19280 BYN
250 RON177.98200 BYN
500 RON355.96400 BYN
1000 RON711.92800 BYN
2000 RON1,423.85600 BYN
5000 RON3,559.64000 BYN
10000 RON7,119.28000 BYN