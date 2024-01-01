Belarusian rubles to Romanian leus today

Convert BYN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,394.60 ron

Br1.000 BYN = L1.395 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.41061.4250
Low1.38941.3894
Average1.39981.4072
Change-0.94%-1.34%
1 BYN to RON stats

The performance of BYN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4106 and a 30 day low of 1.3894. This means the 30 day average was 1.3998. The change for BYN to RON was -0.94.

The performance of BYN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4250 and a 90 day low of 1.3894. This means the 90 day average was 1.4072. The change for BYN to RON was -1.34.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Romanian Leu
1 BYN1.39460 RON
5 BYN6.97300 RON
10 BYN13.94600 RON
20 BYN27.89200 RON
50 BYN69.73000 RON
100 BYN139.46000 RON
250 BYN348.65000 RON
500 BYN697.30000 RON
1000 BYN1,394.60000 RON
2000 BYN2,789.20000 RON
5000 BYN6,973.00000 RON
10000 BYN13,946.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Belarusian Ruble
1 RON0.71705 BYN
5 RON3.58526 BYN
10 RON7.17052 BYN
20 RON14.34104 BYN
50 RON35.85260 BYN
100 RON71.70520 BYN
250 RON179.26300 BYN
500 RON358.52600 BYN
1000 RON717.05200 BYN
2000 RON1,434.10400 BYN
5000 RON3,585.26000 BYN
10000 RON7,170.52000 BYN