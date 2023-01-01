Belarusian rubles to Philippine pesos today

Convert BYN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
16,916 php

1.00000 BYN = 16.91600 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085790.35451.493761.677530.9638518.746
1 GBP1.1445611.24265103.4161.70971.920041.1031821.456
1 USD0.921050.804732183.22231.375851.545120.887817.2663
1 INR0.01106750.009669670.01201610.01653220.01856610.01066780.207472

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Philippine Peso
1 BYN16.91600 PHP
5 BYN84.58000 PHP
10 BYN169.16000 PHP
20 BYN338.32000 PHP
50 BYN845.80000 PHP
100 BYN1691.60000 PHP
250 BYN4229.00000 PHP
500 BYN8458.00000 PHP
1000 BYN16916.00000 PHP
2000 BYN33832.00000 PHP
5000 BYN84580.00000 PHP
10000 BYN169160.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 PHP0.05912 BYN
5 PHP0.29558 BYN
10 PHP0.59116 BYN
20 PHP1.18231 BYN
50 PHP2.95578 BYN
100 PHP5.91156 BYN
250 PHP14.77890 BYN
500 PHP29.55780 BYN
1000 PHP59.11560 BYN
2000 PHP118.23120 BYN
5000 PHP295.57800 BYN
10000 PHP591.15600 BYN