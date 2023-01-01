20 Belarusian rubles to Philippine pesos

Convert BYN to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 byn
336.73 php

1.00000 BYN = 16.83630 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Philippine Peso
1 BYN16.83630 PHP
5 BYN84.18150 PHP
10 BYN168.36300 PHP
20 BYN336.72600 PHP
50 BYN841.81500 PHP
100 BYN1683.63000 PHP
250 BYN4209.07500 PHP
500 BYN8418.15000 PHP
1000 BYN16836.30000 PHP
2000 BYN33672.60000 PHP
5000 BYN84181.50000 PHP
10000 BYN168363.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 PHP0.05940 BYN
5 PHP0.29698 BYN
10 PHP0.59396 BYN
20 PHP1.18791 BYN
50 PHP2.96978 BYN
100 PHP5.93956 BYN
250 PHP14.84890 BYN
500 PHP29.69780 BYN
1000 PHP59.39560 BYN
2000 PHP118.79120 BYN
5000 PHP296.97800 BYN
10000 PHP593.95600 BYN