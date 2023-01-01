Belarusian rubles to Samoan talas today

Convert BYN to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
834.00 wst

1.00000 BYN = 0.83400 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3761.34711.545241.671540.921150.80492618.3762
1 CAD0.72674410.9789971.122991.214780.669440.58497513.3548
1 SGD0.7423351.0214511.147081.240840.6838020.59752513.6413
1 AUD0.647150.8904780.87177611.081740.5961220.52090811.8922

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Samoan Tala
1 BYN0.83400 WST
5 BYN4.16999 WST
10 BYN8.33998 WST
20 BYN16.67996 WST
50 BYN41.69990 WST
100 BYN83.39980 WST
250 BYN208.49950 WST
500 BYN416.99900 WST
1000 BYN833.99800 WST
2000 BYN1667.99600 WST
5000 BYN4169.99000 WST
10000 BYN8339.98000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Belarusian Ruble
1 WST1.19904 BYN
5 WST5.99520 BYN
10 WST11.99040 BYN
20 WST23.98080 BYN
50 WST59.95200 BYN
100 WST119.90400 BYN
250 WST299.76000 BYN
500 WST599.52000 BYN
1000 WST1199.04000 BYN
2000 WST2398.08000 BYN
5000 WST5995.20000 BYN
10000 WST11990.40000 BYN