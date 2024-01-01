Belarusian rubles to Samoan talas today

Convert BYN to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
842.94 wst

Br1.000 BYN = WS$0.8429 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84640.8464
Low0.82660.8266
Average0.83390.8326
Change1.38%0.34%
1 BYN to WST stats

The performance of BYN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8464 and a 30 day low of 0.8266. This means the 30 day average was 0.8339. The change for BYN to WST was 1.38.

The performance of BYN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8464 and a 90 day low of 0.8266. This means the 90 day average was 0.8326. The change for BYN to WST was 0.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Samoan Tala
1 BYN0.84294 WST
5 BYN4.21472 WST
10 BYN8.42943 WST
20 BYN16.85886 WST
50 BYN42.14715 WST
100 BYN84.29430 WST
250 BYN210.73575 WST
500 BYN421.47150 WST
1000 BYN842.94300 WST
2000 BYN1,685.88600 WST
5000 BYN4,214.71500 WST
10000 BYN8,429.43000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Belarusian Ruble
1 WST1.18632 BYN
5 WST5.93160 BYN
10 WST11.86320 BYN
20 WST23.72640 BYN
50 WST59.31600 BYN
100 WST118.63200 BYN
250 WST296.58000 BYN
500 WST593.16000 BYN
1000 WST1,186.32000 BYN
2000 WST2,372.64000 BYN
5000 WST5,931.60000 BYN
10000 WST11,863.20000 BYN