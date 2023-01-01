Belarusian rubles to Danish kroner today

Convert BYN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
2086.05 dkk

1.00000 BYN = 2.08605 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.37621.34751.545481.671960.92130.80489418.377
1 CAD0.72663910.9791451.1231.214910.6694660.58486713.3534
1 SGD0.7421151.021311.146921.240790.6837250.59732413.6378
1 AUD0.647050.890470.871911.081840.596140.52080711.8908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Danish Krone
1 BYN2.08605 DKK
5 BYN10.43025 DKK
10 BYN20.86050 DKK
20 BYN41.72100 DKK
50 BYN104.30250 DKK
100 BYN208.60500 DKK
250 BYN521.51250 DKK
500 BYN1043.02500 DKK
1000 BYN2086.05000 DKK
2000 BYN4172.10000 DKK
5000 BYN10430.25000 DKK
10000 BYN20860.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belarusian Ruble
1 DKK0.47938 BYN
5 DKK2.39688 BYN
10 DKK4.79376 BYN
20 DKK9.58752 BYN
50 DKK23.96880 BYN
100 DKK47.93760 BYN
250 DKK119.84400 BYN
500 DKK239.68800 BYN
1000 DKK479.37600 BYN
2000 DKK958.75200 BYN
5000 DKK2396.88000 BYN
10000 DKK4793.76000 BYN