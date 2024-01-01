Belarusian rubles to Danish kroner today

Convert BYN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
2,091.20 dkk

Br1.000 BYN = kr2.091 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.11552.1358
Low2.08532.0853
Average2.10052.1102
Change-0.88%-1.35%
1 BYN to DKK stats

The performance of BYN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1155 and a 30 day low of 2.0853. This means the 30 day average was 2.1005. The change for BYN to DKK was -0.88.

The performance of BYN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1358 and a 90 day low of 2.0853. This means the 90 day average was 2.1102. The change for BYN to DKK was -1.35.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Danish Krone
1 BYN2.09120 DKK
5 BYN10.45600 DKK
10 BYN20.91200 DKK
20 BYN41.82400 DKK
50 BYN104.56000 DKK
100 BYN209.12000 DKK
250 BYN522.80000 DKK
500 BYN1,045.60000 DKK
1000 BYN2,091.20000 DKK
2000 BYN4,182.40000 DKK
5000 BYN10,456.00000 DKK
10000 BYN20,912.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belarusian Ruble
1 DKK0.47820 BYN
5 DKK2.39098 BYN
10 DKK4.78195 BYN
20 DKK9.56390 BYN
50 DKK23.90975 BYN
100 DKK47.81950 BYN
250 DKK119.54875 BYN
500 DKK239.09750 BYN
1000 DKK478.19500 BYN
2000 DKK956.39000 BYN
5000 DKK2,390.97500 BYN
10000 DKK4,781.95000 BYN