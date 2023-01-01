Belarusian rubles to Guernsey pounds today

Convert BYN to GGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
244.32 ggp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24432 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873651.085490.33061.493731.677460.9640518.7417
1 GBP1.1446211.2424103.3971.709791.92011.1034721.4526
1 USD0.92130.804894183.22331.37621.545480.888217.2671
1 INR0.01107040.00967150.012015910.01653620.01857020.01067250.207479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Guernsey pound
1 BYN0.24432 GGP
5 BYN1.22159 GGP
10 BYN2.44319 GGP
20 BYN4.88638 GGP
50 BYN12.21595 GGP
100 BYN24.43190 GGP
250 BYN61.07975 GGP
500 BYN122.15950 GGP
1000 BYN244.31900 GGP
2000 BYN488.63800 GGP
5000 BYN1221.59500 GGP
10000 BYN2443.19000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 GGP4.09301 BYN
5 GGP20.46505 BYN
10 GGP40.93010 BYN
20 GGP81.86020 BYN
50 GGP204.65050 BYN
100 GGP409.30100 BYN
250 GGP1023.25250 BYN
500 GGP2046.50500 BYN
1000 GGP4093.01000 BYN
2000 GGP8186.02000 BYN
5000 GGP20465.05000 BYN
10000 GGP40930.10000 BYN