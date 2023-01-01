Belarusian rubles to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BYN to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
244.74 shp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24474 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873751.085690.34721.493841.677770.964118.7395
1 GBP1.1444911.2423103.3881.709471.919941.103421.4445
1 USD0.921150.804959183.22331.376051.545480.88817.2619
1 INR0.01106840.009672270.012015910.01653440.01857020.01067010.207417

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Saint Helena Pound
1 BYN0.24474 SHP
5 BYN1.22370 SHP
10 BYN2.44740 SHP
20 BYN4.89480 SHP
50 BYN12.23700 SHP
100 BYN24.47400 SHP
250 BYN61.18500 SHP
500 BYN122.37000 SHP
1000 BYN244.74000 SHP
2000 BYN489.48000 SHP
5000 BYN1223.70000 SHP
10000 BYN2447.40000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 SHP4.08597 BYN
5 SHP20.42985 BYN
10 SHP40.85970 BYN
20 SHP81.71940 BYN
50 SHP204.29850 BYN
100 SHP408.59700 BYN
250 SHP1021.49250 BYN
500 SHP2042.98500 BYN
1000 SHP4085.97000 BYN
2000 SHP8171.94000 BYN
5000 SHP20429.85000 BYN
10000 SHP40859.70000 BYN