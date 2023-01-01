Belarusian rubles to Aruban florins today

Convert BYN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
549.47 awg

1.00000 BYN = 0.54947 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87361.085690.34371.493841.677250.96418.7472
1 GBP1.1446911.24275103.4221.710091.920051.1034821.461
1 USD0.921150.804667183.22011.376051.5450.88817.269
1 INR0.01106880.009669140.012016310.01653510.01856520.01067050.20751

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Aruban Florin
1 BYN0.54947 AWG
5 BYN2.74736 AWG
10 BYN5.49472 AWG
20 BYN10.98944 AWG
50 BYN27.47360 AWG
100 BYN54.94720 AWG
250 BYN137.36800 AWG
500 BYN274.73600 AWG
1000 BYN549.47200 AWG
2000 BYN1098.94400 AWG
5000 BYN2747.36000 AWG
10000 BYN5494.72000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Belarusian Ruble
1 AWG1.81993 BYN
5 AWG9.09965 BYN
10 AWG18.19930 BYN
20 AWG36.39860 BYN
50 AWG90.99650 BYN
100 AWG181.99300 BYN
250 AWG454.98250 BYN
500 AWG909.96500 BYN
1000 AWG1819.93000 BYN
2000 AWG3639.86000 BYN
5000 AWG9099.65000 BYN
10000 AWG18199.30000 BYN