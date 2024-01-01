South African rand to Belarusian rubles today

Convert ZAR to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
179.97 byn

R1.000 ZAR = Br0.1800 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.1651.50525.91615.42118.319
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9841.89932.70219.45923.116
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9591.60727.6816.4719.566
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Belarusian Ruble
1 ZAR0.17997 BYN
5 ZAR0.89983 BYN
10 ZAR1.79966 BYN
20 ZAR3.59932 BYN
50 ZAR8.99830 BYN
100 ZAR17.99660 BYN
250 ZAR44.99150 BYN
500 ZAR89.98300 BYN
1000 ZAR179.96600 BYN
2000 ZAR359.93200 BYN
5000 ZAR899.83000 BYN
10000 ZAR1,799.66000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / South African Rand
1 BYN5.55662 ZAR
5 BYN27.78310 ZAR
10 BYN55.56620 ZAR
20 BYN111.13240 ZAR
50 BYN277.83100 ZAR
100 BYN555.66200 ZAR
250 BYN1,389.15500 ZAR
500 BYN2,778.31000 ZAR
1000 BYN5,556.62000 ZAR
2000 BYN11,113.24000 ZAR
5000 BYN27,783.10000 ZAR
10000 BYN55,566.20000 ZAR