South African rand to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.180 today, reflecting a 0.435% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.230% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.183 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.178 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.672% increase in value.