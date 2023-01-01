Belarusian rubles to Brazilian reais today

Convert BYN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,478 brl

1.00000 BYN = 1.47800 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.376251.347351.545241.671540.921250.80476418.3754
1 CAD0.72661210.9790011.122791.214560.669380.58475113.3518
1 SGD0.7421981.0214511.146871.240610.6837380.59729413.6382
1 AUD0.647150.890640.87193811.081740.5961770.52080311.8916

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Brazilian Real
1 BYN1.47800 BRL
5 BYN7.39000 BRL
10 BYN14.78000 BRL
20 BYN29.56000 BRL
50 BYN73.90000 BRL
100 BYN147.80000 BRL
250 BYN369.50000 BRL
500 BYN739.00000 BRL
1000 BYN1478.00000 BRL
2000 BYN2956.00000 BRL
5000 BYN7390.00000 BRL
10000 BYN14780.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Belarusian Ruble
1 BRL0.67659 BYN
5 BRL3.38294 BYN
10 BRL6.76589 BYN
20 BRL13.53178 BYN
50 BRL33.82945 BYN
100 BRL67.65890 BYN
250 BRL169.14725 BYN
500 BRL338.29450 BYN
1000 BRL676.58900 BYN
2000 BRL1353.17800 BYN
5000 BRL3382.94500 BYN
10000 BRL6765.89000 BYN