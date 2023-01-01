Belarusian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BYN to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
25,262.80 btn

1.00000 BYN = 25.26280 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3761.34731.545481.671820.921150.80479718.3736
1 CAD0.72674410.9791421.123171.214990.669440.58488113.3529
1 SGD0.7422251.021311.147091.240870.68370.5973413.6373
1 AUD0.647050.8903410.8717711.081750.596030.52074411.8886

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BYN25.26280 BTN
5 BYN126.31400 BTN
10 BYN252.62800 BTN
20 BYN505.25600 BTN
50 BYN1263.14000 BTN
100 BYN2526.28000 BTN
250 BYN6315.70000 BTN
500 BYN12631.40000 BTN
1000 BYN25262.80000 BTN
2000 BYN50525.60000 BTN
5000 BYN126314.00000 BTN
10000 BYN252628.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belarusian Ruble
1 BTN0.03958 BYN
5 BTN0.19792 BYN
10 BTN0.39584 BYN
20 BTN0.79168 BYN
50 BTN1.97920 BYN
100 BTN3.95840 BYN
250 BTN9.89600 BYN
500 BTN19.79200 BYN
1000 BTN39.58400 BYN
2000 BTN79.16800 BYN
5000 BTN197.92000 BYN
10000 BTN395.84000 BYN