10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Belarusian rubles

Convert BTN to BYN at the real exchange rate

10 btn
0.40 byn

1.00000 BTN = 0.03952 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belarusian Ruble
1 BTN0.03952 BYN
5 BTN0.19759 BYN
10 BTN0.39518 BYN
20 BTN0.79037 BYN
50 BTN1.97592 BYN
100 BTN3.95184 BYN
250 BTN9.87960 BYN
500 BTN19.75920 BYN
1000 BTN39.51840 BYN
2000 BTN79.03680 BYN
5000 BTN197.59200 BYN
10000 BTN395.18400 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BYN25.30470 BTN
5 BYN126.52350 BTN
10 BYN253.04700 BTN
20 BYN506.09400 BTN
50 BYN1265.23500 BTN
100 BYN2530.47000 BTN
250 BYN6326.17500 BTN
500 BYN12652.35000 BTN
1000 BYN25304.70000 BTN
2000 BYN50609.40000 BTN
5000 BYN126523.50000 BTN
10000 BYN253047.00000 BTN