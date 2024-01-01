Belarusian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BYN to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
25,599.70 btn

Br1.000 BYN = Nu.25.60 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.608725.7155
Low25.489525.4004
Average25.563525.5260
Change0.30%0.44%
1 BYN to BTN stats

The performance of BYN to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.6087 and a 30 day low of 25.4895. This means the 30 day average was 25.5635. The change for BYN to BTN was 0.30.

The performance of BYN to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.7155 and a 90 day low of 25.4004. This means the 90 day average was 25.5260. The change for BYN to BTN was 0.44.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BYN25.59970 BTN
5 BYN127.99850 BTN
10 BYN255.99700 BTN
20 BYN511.99400 BTN
50 BYN1,279.98500 BTN
100 BYN2,559.97000 BTN
250 BYN6,399.92500 BTN
500 BYN12,799.85000 BTN
1000 BYN25,599.70000 BTN
2000 BYN51,199.40000 BTN
5000 BYN127,998.50000 BTN
10000 BYN255,997.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belarusian Ruble
1 BTN0.03906 BYN
5 BTN0.19532 BYN
10 BTN0.39063 BYN
20 BTN0.78126 BYN
50 BTN1.95315 BYN
100 BTN3.90630 BYN
250 BTN9.76575 BYN
500 BTN19.53150 BYN
1000 BTN39.06300 BYN
2000 BTN78.12600 BYN
5000 BTN195.31500 BYN
10000 BTN390.63000 BYN