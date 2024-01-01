50 Belarusian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BYN to BTN at the real exchange rate

50 byn
1,269.30 btn

1.00000 BYN = 25.38590 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.348451.34711.530921.632790.927850.79358818.8825
1 CAD0.74159210.9989991.135321.210860.6881250.58851914.0031
1 SGD0.7423351.00111.136461.212080.6888150.58910814.0171
1 AUD0.65320.8808080.87992611.066540.6061060.51837212.334

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BYN25.38590 BTN
5 BYN126.92950 BTN
10 BYN253.85900 BTN
20 BYN507.71800 BTN
50 BYN1269.29500 BTN
100 BYN2538.59000 BTN
250 BYN6346.47500 BTN
500 BYN12692.95000 BTN
1000 BYN25385.90000 BTN
2000 BYN50771.80000 BTN
5000 BYN126929.50000 BTN
10000 BYN253859.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belarusian Ruble
1 BTN0.03939 BYN
5 BTN0.19696 BYN
10 BTN0.39392 BYN
20 BTN0.78784 BYN
50 BTN1.96960 BYN
100 BTN3.93920 BYN
250 BTN9.84800 BYN
500 BTN19.69600 BYN
1000 BTN39.39200 BYN
2000 BTN78.78400 BYN
5000 BTN196.96000 BYN
10000 BTN393.92000 BYN