Belarusian rubles to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert BYN to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 byn
244.34 imp

1.00000 BYN = 0.24434 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873651.085590.33821.493591.67710.9639518.7374
1 GBP1.1446211.2425103.4041.709621.919661.1033621.4474
1 USD0.921250.804829183.22271.375951.5450.888117.2615
1 INR0.01106950.009670790.01201610.01653330.01856460.01067140.207413

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Isle of Man pound
1 BYN0.24434 IMP
5 BYN1.22172 IMP
10 BYN2.44343 IMP
20 BYN4.88686 IMP
50 BYN12.21715 IMP
100 BYN24.43430 IMP
250 BYN61.08575 IMP
500 BYN122.17150 IMP
1000 BYN244.34300 IMP
2000 BYN488.68600 IMP
5000 BYN1221.71500 IMP
10000 BYN2443.43000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 IMP4.09261 BYN
5 IMP20.46305 BYN
10 IMP40.92610 BYN
20 IMP81.85220 BYN
50 IMP204.63050 BYN
100 IMP409.26100 BYN
250 IMP1023.15250 BYN
500 IMP2046.30500 BYN
1000 IMP4092.61000 BYN
2000 IMP8185.22000 BYN
5000 IMP20463.05000 BYN
10000 IMP40926.10000 BYN