Belarusian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BYN to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
11,009.40 uah

1.00000 BYN = 11.00940 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3761.34731.545241.67140.921050.80486118.3757
1 CAD0.72674410.9791421.122991.214680.6693170.58492813.3544
1 SGD0.7422251.021311.146911.240560.6835740.59738813.6389
1 AUD0.647150.8904780.87190511.081650.5960120.52086611.8918

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BYN11.00940 UAH
5 BYN55.04700 UAH
10 BYN110.09400 UAH
20 BYN220.18800 UAH
50 BYN550.47000 UAH
100 BYN1100.94000 UAH
250 BYN2752.35000 UAH
500 BYN5504.70000 UAH
1000 BYN11009.40000 UAH
2000 BYN22018.80000 UAH
5000 BYN55047.00000 UAH
10000 BYN110094.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belarusian Ruble
1 UAH0.09083 BYN
5 UAH0.45416 BYN
10 UAH0.90831 BYN
20 UAH1.81662 BYN
50 UAH4.54156 BYN
100 UAH9.08312 BYN
250 UAH22.70780 BYN
500 UAH45.41560 BYN
1000 UAH90.83120 BYN
2000 UAH181.66240 BYN
5000 UAH454.15600 BYN
10000 UAH908.31200 BYN