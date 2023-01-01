Belarusian rubles to Swiss francs today

Convert BYN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
269.60 chf

1.00000 BYN = 0.26960 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 BYN0.26960 CHF
5 BYN1.34799 CHF
10 BYN2.69599 CHF
20 BYN5.39198 CHF
50 BYN13.47995 CHF
100 BYN26.95990 CHF
250 BYN67.39975 CHF
500 BYN134.79950 CHF
1000 BYN269.59900 CHF
2000 BYN539.19800 CHF
5000 BYN1347.99500 CHF
10000 BYN2695.99000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 CHF3.70921 BYN
5 CHF18.54605 BYN
10 CHF37.09210 BYN
20 CHF74.18420 BYN
50 CHF185.46050 BYN
100 CHF370.92100 BYN
250 CHF927.30250 BYN
500 CHF1854.60500 BYN
1000 CHF3709.21000 BYN
2000 CHF7418.42000 BYN
5000 CHF18546.05000 BYN
10000 CHF37092.10000 BYN