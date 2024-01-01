Belarusian rubles to Swiss francs today

Convert BYN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
262.36 chf

Br1.000 BYN = SFr.0.2624 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27530.2799
Low0.26240.2624
Average0.27180.2744
Change-4.71%-5.27%
1 BYN to CHF stats

The performance of BYN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2753 and a 30 day low of 0.2624. This means the 30 day average was 0.2718. The change for BYN to CHF was -4.71.

The performance of BYN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2799 and a 90 day low of 0.2624. This means the 90 day average was 0.2744. The change for BYN to CHF was -5.27.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 BYN0.26236 CHF
5 BYN1.31178 CHF
10 BYN2.62355 CHF
20 BYN5.24710 CHF
50 BYN13.11775 CHF
100 BYN26.23550 CHF
250 BYN65.58875 CHF
500 BYN131.17750 CHF
1000 BYN262.35500 CHF
2000 BYN524.71000 CHF
5000 BYN1,311.77500 CHF
10000 BYN2,623.55000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 CHF3.81163 BYN
5 CHF19.05815 BYN
10 CHF38.11630 BYN
20 CHF76.23260 BYN
50 CHF190.58150 BYN
100 CHF381.16300 BYN
250 CHF952.90750 BYN
500 CHF1,905.81500 BYN
1000 CHF3,811.63000 BYN
2000 CHF7,623.26000 BYN
5000 CHF19,058.15000 BYN
10000 CHF38,116.30000 BYN