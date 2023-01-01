100 Swiss francs to Belarusian rubles

Convert CHF to BYN at the real exchange rate

100 chf
359.35 byn

1.00000 CHF = 3.59349 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056587.72651.434091.642440.9677518.3938
1GBP1.1539311.21915101.2321.654871.89531.1167221.2255
1USD0.94650.820244183.0351.35741.554610.91617.4101
1INR0.01139910.009878290.012043110.01634730.01872230.01103150.209672

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 CHF3.59349 BYN
5 CHF17.96745 BYN
10 CHF35.93490 BYN
20 CHF71.86980 BYN
50 CHF179.67450 BYN
100 CHF359.34900 BYN
250 CHF898.37250 BYN
500 CHF1796.74500 BYN
1000 CHF3593.49000 BYN
2000 CHF7186.98000 BYN
5000 CHF17967.45000 BYN
10000 CHF35934.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 BYN0.27828 CHF
5 BYN1.39141 CHF
10 BYN2.78281 CHF
20 BYN5.56562 CHF
50 BYN13.91405 CHF
100 BYN27.82810 CHF
250 BYN69.57025 CHF
500 BYN139.14050 CHF
1000 BYN278.28100 CHF
2000 BYN556.56200 CHF
5000 BYN1391.40500 CHF
10000 BYN2782.81000 CHF