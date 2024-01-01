Belarusian rubles to Swiss francs today

Convert BYN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
272.81 chf

1.000 BYN = 0.2728 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 BYN0.27281 CHF
5 BYN1.36405 CHF
10 BYN2.72810 CHF
20 BYN5.45620 CHF
50 BYN13.64050 CHF
100 BYN27.28100 CHF
250 BYN68.20250 CHF
500 BYN136.40500 CHF
1000 BYN272.81000 CHF
2000 BYN545.62000 CHF
5000 BYN1,364.05000 CHF
10000 BYN2,728.10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 CHF3.66555 BYN
5 CHF18.32775 BYN
10 CHF36.65550 BYN
20 CHF73.31100 BYN
50 CHF183.27750 BYN
100 CHF366.55500 BYN
250 CHF916.38750 BYN
500 CHF1,832.77500 BYN
1000 CHF3,665.55000 BYN
2000 CHF7,331.10000 BYN
5000 CHF18,327.75000 BYN
10000 CHF36,655.50000 BYN