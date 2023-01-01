1 Swiss franc to Belarusian rubles

Convert CHF to BYN at the real exchange rate

1 chf
3.73 byn

1.00000 CHF = 3.73240 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.917150.79977683.2851.36851.52602149.1951.65303
1 EUR1.0903510.8720590.80981.492141.66389162.6751.80238
1 GBP1.250351.146721104.1351.71111.90806186.5462.06687
1 INR0.0120070.0110120.0096028810.01643150.01832291.791380.0198479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 CHF3.73240 BYN
5 CHF18.66200 BYN
10 CHF37.32400 BYN
20 CHF74.64800 BYN
50 CHF186.62000 BYN
100 CHF373.24000 BYN
250 CHF933.10000 BYN
500 CHF1866.20000 BYN
1000 CHF3732.40000 BYN
2000 CHF7464.80000 BYN
5000 CHF18662.00000 BYN
10000 CHF37324.00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swiss Franc
1 BYN0.26792 CHF
5 BYN1.33962 CHF
10 BYN2.67924 CHF
20 BYN5.35848 CHF
50 BYN13.39620 CHF
100 BYN26.79240 CHF
250 BYN66.98100 CHF
500 BYN133.96200 CHF
1000 BYN267.92400 CHF
2000 BYN535.84800 CHF
5000 BYN1339.62000 CHF
10000 BYN2679.24000 CHF