1000 byn
1159.64 pen

1.00000 BYN = 1.15964 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
How to convert Belarusian rubles to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BYN1.15964 PEN
5 BYN5.79820 PEN
10 BYN11.59640 PEN
20 BYN23.19280 PEN
50 BYN57.98200 PEN
100 BYN115.96400 PEN
250 BYN289.91000 PEN
500 BYN579.82000 PEN
1000 BYN1159.64000 PEN
2000 BYN2319.28000 PEN
5000 BYN5798.20000 PEN
10000 BYN11596.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belarusian Ruble
1 PEN0.86234 BYN
5 PEN4.31170 BYN
10 PEN8.62340 BYN
20 PEN17.24680 BYN
50 PEN43.11700 BYN
100 PEN86.23400 BYN
250 PEN215.58500 BYN
500 PEN431.17000 BYN
1000 PEN862.34000 BYN
2000 PEN1724.68000 BYN
5000 PEN4311.70000 BYN
10000 PEN8623.40000 BYN