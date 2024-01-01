Belarusian rubles to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BYN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,144.39 pen

Br1.000 BYN = S/.1.144 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16181.1775
Low1.13611.1292
Average1.14751.1498
Change-1.50%0.54%
View full history

1 BYN to PEN stats

The performance of BYN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1618 and a 30 day low of 1.1361. This means the 30 day average was 1.1475. The change for BYN to PEN was -1.50.

The performance of BYN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1775 and a 90 day low of 1.1292. This means the 90 day average was 1.1498. The change for BYN to PEN was 0.54.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BYN1.14439 PEN
5 BYN5.72195 PEN
10 BYN11.44390 PEN
20 BYN22.88780 PEN
50 BYN57.21950 PEN
100 BYN114.43900 PEN
250 BYN286.09750 PEN
500 BYN572.19500 PEN
1000 BYN1,144.39000 PEN
2000 BYN2,288.78000 PEN
5000 BYN5,721.95000 PEN
10000 BYN11,443.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belarusian Ruble
1 PEN0.87383 BYN
5 PEN4.36915 BYN
10 PEN8.73830 BYN
20 PEN17.47660 BYN
50 PEN43.69150 BYN
100 PEN87.38300 BYN
250 PEN218.45750 BYN
500 PEN436.91500 BYN
1000 PEN873.83000 BYN
2000 PEN1,747.66000 BYN
5000 PEN4,369.15000 BYN
10000 PEN8,738.30000 BYN