Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

Convert BDT to NPR

1000 bdt
1202.53 npr

1.00000 BDT = 1.20253 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92191.5430955.70860.80674483.24351.372357.2503
1 EUR1.084711.6737960.42710.8750590.29421.488597.8644
1 AUD0.648050.597446136.1020.52281153.9460.8893514.69856
1 PHP0.01795060.01654890.027699310.01448151.494270.02463440.130147

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nepalese Rupee
1 BDT1.20253 NPR
5 BDT6.01265 NPR
10 BDT12.02530 NPR
20 BDT24.05060 NPR
50 BDT60.12650 NPR
100 BDT120.25300 NPR
250 BDT300.63250 NPR
500 BDT601.26500 NPR
1000 BDT1202.53000 NPR
2000 BDT2405.06000 NPR
5000 BDT6012.65000 NPR
10000 BDT12025.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NPR0.83158 BDT
5 NPR4.15791 BDT
10 NPR8.31581 BDT
20 NPR16.63162 BDT
50 NPR41.57905 BDT
100 NPR83.15810 BDT
250 NPR207.89525 BDT
500 NPR415.79050 BDT
1000 NPR831.58100 BDT
2000 NPR1663.16200 BDT
5000 NPR4157.90500 BDT
10000 NPR8315.81000 BDT