100 Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

Convert BDT to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
120.99 npr

1.00000 BDT = 1.20993 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nepalese Rupee
1 BDT1.20993 NPR
5 BDT6.04965 NPR
10 BDT12.09930 NPR
20 BDT24.19860 NPR
50 BDT60.49650 NPR
100 BDT120.99300 NPR
250 BDT302.48250 NPR
500 BDT604.96500 NPR
1000 BDT1209.93000 NPR
2000 BDT2419.86000 NPR
5000 BDT6049.65000 NPR
10000 BDT12099.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NPR0.82649 BDT
5 NPR4.13246 BDT
10 NPR8.26493 BDT
20 NPR16.52986 BDT
50 NPR41.32465 BDT
100 NPR82.64930 BDT
250 NPR206.62325 BDT
500 NPR413.24650 BDT
1000 NPR826.49300 BDT
2000 NPR1652.98600 BDT
5000 NPR4132.46500 BDT
10000 NPR8264.93000 BDT