100 Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

Convert BDT to NPR at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
114.40 npr

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨1.144 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
BDT to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14401.1445
Low1.13741.1342
Average1.14031.1390
Change0.58%-0.04%
1 BDT to NPR stats

The performance of BDT to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1440 and a 30 day low of 1.1374. This means the 30 day average was 1.1403. The change for BDT to NPR was 0.58.

The performance of BDT to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1445 and a 90 day low of 1.1342. This means the 90 day average was 1.1390. The change for BDT to NPR was -0.04.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nepalese Rupee
1 BDT1.14404 NPR
5 BDT5.72020 NPR
10 BDT11.44040 NPR
20 BDT22.88080 NPR
50 BDT57.20200 NPR
100 BDT114.40400 NPR
250 BDT286.01000 NPR
500 BDT572.02000 NPR
1000 BDT1,144.04000 NPR
2000 BDT2,288.08000 NPR
5000 BDT5,720.20000 NPR
10000 BDT11,440.40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NPR0.87409 BDT
5 NPR4.37046 BDT
10 NPR8.74092 BDT
20 NPR17.48184 BDT
50 NPR43.70460 BDT
100 NPR87.40920 BDT
250 NPR218.52300 BDT
500 NPR437.04600 BDT
1000 NPR874.09200 BDT
2000 NPR1,748.18400 BDT
5000 NPR4,370.46000 BDT
10000 NPR8,740.92000 BDT