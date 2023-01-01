Bangladeshi takas to Kuwaiti dinars today

1.00000 BDT = 0.00279 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:33
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BDT0.00279 KWD
5 BDT0.01393 KWD
10 BDT0.02786 KWD
20 BDT0.05573 KWD
50 BDT0.13932 KWD
100 BDT0.27865 KWD
250 BDT0.69661 KWD
500 BDT1.39323 KWD
1000 BDT2.78646 KWD
2000 BDT5.57292 KWD
5000 BDT13.93230 KWD
10000 BDT27.86460 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KWD358.87900 BDT
5 KWD1794.39500 BDT
10 KWD3588.79000 BDT
20 KWD7177.58000 BDT
50 KWD17943.95000 BDT
100 KWD35887.90000 BDT
250 KWD89719.75000 BDT
500 KWD179439.50000 BDT
1000 KWD358879.00000 BDT
2000 KWD717758.00000 BDT
5000 KWD1794395.00000 BDT
10000 KWD3588790.00000 BDT