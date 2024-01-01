1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KWD to BDT at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Tk389.8 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
KWD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 KWD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High391.8030391.9060
Low389.5810383.5090
Average390.2988388.7524
Change-0.50%1.51%
1 KWD to BDT stats

The performance of KWD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 391.8030 and a 30 day low of 389.5810. This means the 30 day average was 390.2988. The change for KWD to BDT was -0.50.

The performance of KWD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 391.9060 and a 90 day low of 383.5090. This means the 90 day average was 388.7524. The change for KWD to BDT was 1.51.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KWD389.75900 BDT
5 KWD1,948.79500 BDT
10 KWD3,897.59000 BDT
20 KWD7,795.18000 BDT
50 KWD19,487.95000 BDT
100 KWD38,975.90000 BDT
250 KWD97,439.75000 BDT
500 KWD194,879.50000 BDT
1000 KWD389,759.00000 BDT
2000 KWD779,518.00000 BDT
5000 KWD1,948,795.00000 BDT
10000 KWD3,897,590.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BDT0.00257 KWD
5 BDT0.01283 KWD
10 BDT0.02566 KWD
20 BDT0.05131 KWD
50 BDT0.12828 KWD
100 BDT0.25657 KWD
250 BDT0.64142 KWD
500 BDT1.28285 KWD
1000 BDT2.56569 KWD
2000 BDT5.13138 KWD
5000 BDT12.82845 KWD
10000 BDT25.65690 KWD