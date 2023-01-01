Bangladeshi takas to Bulgarian levs today

1,000 bdt
16.29 bgn

1.00000 BDT = 0.01629 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
1 EUR10.875151.0843590.26731.488491.673380.964618.7292
1 GBP1.1426611.23905103.1451.700841.912111.1022121.4012
1 USD0.922250.80707183.24551.37271.543210.8895517.2723
1 INR0.01107820.009695060.012012710.01648980.01853810.01068590.207486

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bulgarian Lev
1 BDT0.01629 BGN
5 BDT0.08143 BGN
10 BDT0.16285 BGN
20 BDT0.32571 BGN
50 BDT0.81426 BGN
100 BDT1.62853 BGN
250 BDT4.07132 BGN
500 BDT8.14265 BGN
1000 BDT16.28530 BGN
2000 BDT32.57060 BGN
5000 BDT81.42650 BGN
10000 BDT162.85300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BGN61.40500 BDT
5 BGN307.02500 BDT
10 BGN614.05000 BDT
20 BGN1228.10000 BDT
50 BGN3070.25000 BDT
100 BGN6140.50000 BDT
250 BGN15351.25000 BDT
500 BGN30702.50000 BDT
1000 BGN61405.00000 BDT
2000 BGN122810.00000 BDT
5000 BGN307025.00000 BDT
10000 BGN614050.00000 BDT