Argentine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert ARS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
1725 xof

1.00000 ARS = 1.72525 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540361.370050.9217518.23351.3484518.23410.806029
1 AUD0.649210.8894360.59842411.83720.87541411.83760.523274
1 CAD0.72991.1243110.67281213.30860.98423413.30910.588321
1 EUR1.084851.671061.4863119.78061.4628719.78130.87445

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ARS1.72525 XOF
5 ARS8.62625 XOF
10 ARS17.25250 XOF
20 ARS34.50500 XOF
50 ARS86.26250 XOF
100 ARS172.52500 XOF
250 ARS431.31250 XOF
500 ARS862.62500 XOF
1000 ARS1725.25000 XOF
2000 ARS3450.50000 XOF
5000 ARS8626.25000 XOF
10000 ARS17252.50000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Argentine Peso
1 XOF0.57963 ARS
5 XOF2.89813 ARS
10 XOF5.79627 ARS
20 XOF11.59254 ARS
50 XOF28.98135 ARS
100 XOF57.96270 ARS
250 XOF144.90675 ARS
500 XOF289.81350 ARS
1000 XOF579.62700 ARS
2000 XOF1159.25400 ARS
5000 XOF2898.13500 ARS
10000 XOF5796.27000 ARS