Argentine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert ARS to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
708 xof

1.000 ARS = 0.7081 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.3590.92118.9511.34418.9510.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3640.87712.3640.513
1 CAD0.7361.12810.67813.9410.98813.9410.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.5761.45920.5760.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ARS0.70813 XOF
5 ARS3.54063 XOF
10 ARS7.08125 XOF
20 ARS14.16250 XOF
50 ARS35.40625 XOF
100 ARS70.81250 XOF
250 ARS177.03125 XOF
500 ARS354.06250 XOF
1000 ARS708.12500 XOF
2000 ARS1,416.25000 XOF
5000 ARS3,540.62500 XOF
10000 ARS7,081.25000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Argentine Peso
1 XOF1.41218 ARS
5 XOF7.06090 ARS
10 XOF14.12180 ARS
20 XOF28.24360 ARS
50 XOF70.60900 ARS
100 XOF141.21800 ARS
250 XOF353.04500 ARS
500 XOF706.09000 ARS
1000 XOF1,412.18000 ARS
2000 XOF2,824.36000 ARS
5000 XOF7,060.90000 ARS
10000 XOF14,121.80000 ARS