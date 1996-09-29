Argentine pesos to Swedish kronor today

Convert ARS to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
29.96 sek

1.00000 ARS = 0.02996 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540711.37030.9221518.24351.348818.24360.806094
1 AUD0.6490510.8893930.59853411.84090.87543911.8410.523195
1 CAD0.7297671.1243610.67296913.31350.9843113.31360.588261
1 EUR1.08441.670751.48595119.78331.4626419.78340.8741

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.02996 SEK
5 ARS0.14981 SEK
10 ARS0.29963 SEK
20 ARS0.59925 SEK
50 ARS1.49813 SEK
100 ARS2.99627 SEK
250 ARS7.49067 SEK
500 ARS14.98135 SEK
1000 ARS29.96270 SEK
2000 ARS59.92540 SEK
5000 ARS149.81350 SEK
10000 ARS299.62700 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK33.37480 ARS
5 SEK166.87400 ARS
10 SEK333.74800 ARS
20 SEK667.49600 ARS
50 SEK1668.74000 ARS
100 SEK3337.48000 ARS
250 SEK8343.70000 ARS
500 SEK16687.40000 ARS
1000 SEK33374.80000 ARS
2000 SEK66749.60000 ARS
5000 SEK166874.00000 ARS
10000 SEK333748.00000 ARS