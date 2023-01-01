Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert ARS to PEN

1000 ars
10.83 pen

1.00000 ARS = 0.01083 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540951.370450.9220518.2451.3487518.24330.806159
1 AUD0.6489510.8893540.59835911.84010.87527111.8390.523157
1 CAD0.7296871.1244110.67280213.31310.98416613.31190.588244
1 EUR1.084551.671241.48632119.78761.4627919.78580.87435

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0.01083 PEN
5 ARS0.05413 PEN
10 ARS0.10826 PEN
20 ARS0.21653 PEN
50 ARS0.54131 PEN
100 ARS1.08263 PEN
250 ARS2.70657 PEN
500 ARS5.41315 PEN
1000 ARS10.82630 PEN
2000 ARS21.65260 PEN
5000 ARS54.13150 PEN
10000 ARS108.26300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN92.36740 ARS
5 PEN461.83700 ARS
10 PEN923.67400 ARS
20 PEN1847.34800 ARS
50 PEN4618.37000 ARS
100 PEN9236.74000 ARS
250 PEN23091.85000 ARS
500 PEN46183.70000 ARS
1000 PEN92367.40000 ARS
2000 PEN184734.80000 ARS
5000 PEN461837.00000 ARS
10000 PEN923674.00000 ARS