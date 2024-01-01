20 Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ARS to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.08 pen

$1.000 ARS = S/.0.003942 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:01
ARS to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 ARS to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0042
Low0.00390.0039
Average0.00400.0041
Change-1.69%-5.30%
1 ARS to PEN stats

The performance of ARS to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0040. The change for ARS to PEN was -1.69.

The performance of ARS to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0039. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for ARS to PEN was -5.30.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0840.88412.0840.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2380.96813.2380.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.741.44319.740.842

How to convert Argentine pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ARS0.00394 PEN
5 ARS0.01971 PEN
10 ARS0.03942 PEN
20 ARS0.07885 PEN
50 ARS0.19712 PEN
100 ARS0.39424 PEN
250 ARS0.98559 PEN
500 ARS1.97119 PEN
1000 ARS3.94238 PEN
2000 ARS7.88476 PEN
5000 ARS19.71190 PEN
10000 ARS39.42380 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Argentine Peso
1 PEN253.65400 ARS
5 PEN1,268.27000 ARS
10 PEN2,536.54000 ARS
20 PEN5,073.08000 ARS
50 PEN12,682.70000 ARS
100 PEN25,365.40000 ARS
250 PEN63,413.50000 ARS
500 PEN126,827.00000 ARS
1000 PEN253,654.00000 ARS
2000 PEN507,308.00000 ARS
5000 PEN1,268,270.00000 ARS
10000 PEN2,536,540.00000 ARS